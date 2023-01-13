3 Philadelphia development projects to watch in 2023

A rendering of The Park at Penn's Landing. Courtesy of Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Beyond the Bellwether District, several big-time developments are underway in Philadelphia. Here are a few we're keeping our eyes on:

1001 South Broad St: This $305 million megaproject broke ground last year and will bring more than 1,100 residential units to the intersection at the end of the Avenue of the Arts.

Spanning an entire city block, the development includes a series of interlocking towers reaching as high as 15 stories with commercial space on the ground-level, per Philadelphia YIMBY.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Park at Penn's Landing: Once completed, the 11.5-acre space on the Delaware River Waterfront will include a pavilion, stage, amphitheater, cafe, woodland-inspired playground, and gardens.

The park will include a cap over part of Interstate 95 to reconnect Old City with the waterfront, Billy Penn reports.

Led by Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, the estimated $225 million project was delayed for two years because of the pandemic, but construction is expected to begin in the coming months and be finished by 2026.

4601 Market St.: The Provident Mutual Life Insurance Building was transformed into a health and education campus after the city abandoned plans to relocate Philadelphia Police headquarters there.