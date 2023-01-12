8 things to do this MLK Day weekend in Philadelphia

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is around the corner, and there are events and volunteer opportunities across the region to celebrate the civil rights leader.

The African American Museum is hosting a four-day celebration of King's legacy, which includes a volunteer donation drive for residents experiencing homelessness and dance classes with Philadelphia Ballet. You can also explore the museum for free on Monday.

Eastern State Penitentiary will host a King Day celebration at the defunct prison on Monday. The event will feature readings, discussions and family activities.

The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service returns on Monday with nearly 100 volunteer projects throughout the region.

Plus: There are several other events taking place across the city this weekend, including the end of Philly Loves Bowie Week.

The Trestle Inn will host a vinyl and go-go dance party on Friday from 6pm-9pm.

Union Transfer will put on the week’s final concert on Saturday at 8pm.

The WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt returns this Saturday for a six-week, self-guided contest in Fairmount Park. Download the app and return to the park each week for a total of 60 missions.

The Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday. Nearly 90 restaurants will take part and serve prix-fixe, three course meals, including $40 dinners and $25 lunches.

Take in the Drag Brunch with Bev and Queens at Victory Brewing Company from 11am-2pm on Sunday. Enjoy a show featuring dancing, comedy and songs. Tickets: $20.