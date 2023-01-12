Pennsylvania Senate postpones Krasner impeachment trial indefinitely

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner listenings during a news conference in Philadelphia on Sept. 14. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's impeachment trial slated for next week has been postponed indefinitely.

Driving the news: Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Senate unanimously voted Wednesday to delay the Jan. 18 proceedings as they decide whether to challenge a recent court decision that undermines part of Republicans' case against the progressive prosecutor.

Erica Clayton Wright, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, told Axios lawmakers are awaiting a forthcoming opinion from Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler before deciding whether to appeal.

Krasner's office declined to comment.

Catch up fast: Krasner, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit last month challenging whether lawmakers had the authority to remove him from office, and arguing that their claims didn't amount to "misbehavior in office" — the legal standard required by the state constitution to justify his removal.

Judge Ceisler agreed with Krasner that none of the seven impeachment articles filed against him met the standard, but she rejected his argument that lawmakers lacked the authority to remove public officials like him from office.

Of note: Ceisler's ruling — which mentions a forthcoming opinion laying out the legal basis for the decision — didn't explicitly halt the Senate trial.

What we're watching: Whether Senate Republicans will appeal the order, which a legal expert told Axios is likely.