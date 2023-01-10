1 hour ago - News
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin donate $7M to Philly schools
Rapper Meek Mill, actor Kevin Hart and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin are donating $7 million to Philly-area schools.
What's happening: 60 private and parochial schools serving low-income students will receive grants from the trio for the 2023-24 academic year, they said in a statement on Monday.
- The group isn't disclosing which schools will receive the funds, but say South and North Philly, where Mill and Hart grew up, will receive a "special focus."
Zoom in: The money will be used for need-based scholarships, fund classroom resources and to help students cover at-home tech such as laptops.
Flashback: Mill and Rubin have donated $17 million to Philly-area communities in recent years, according to the group's statement.
- Mill also paid bail for 20 Philadelphia women last month so they could reunite with their families for the holiday season.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.