Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin donate $7M to Philly schools

Mike D'Onofrio
Left to right: Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin. Photo: Chris Szagola/AP

Rapper Meek Mill, actor Kevin Hart and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin are donating $7 million to Philly-area schools.

What's happening: 60 private and parochial schools serving low-income students will receive grants from the trio for the 2023-24 academic year, they said in a statement on Monday.

  • The group isn't disclosing which schools will receive the funds, but say South and North Philly, where Mill and Hart grew up, will receive a "special focus."

Zoom in: The money will be used for need-based scholarships, fund classroom resources and to help students cover at-home tech such as laptops.

Flashback: Mill and Rubin have donated $17 million to Philly-area communities in recent years, according to the group's statement.

  • Mill also paid bail for 20 Philadelphia women last month so they could reunite with their families for the holiday season.
