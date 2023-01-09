Your Philadelphia social calendar for 2023
Philly's social calendar is chalk full of events for the new year. Here's what we're looking forward to in 2023:
🍽️ Jan. 15-28: Center City District Restaurant Week
🚗 Jan. 28-Feb. 5: Philadelphia Auto Show
📚 Feb 11: African-American Children's Book Fair
🏛️ Feb. 18-Aug. 27: "Disney100: The Exhibition"
🌼 March 4-12: Philadelphia Flower Show
⚾ April 6: Phillies home opener
🌸 April 15-16: Cherry Blossom Festival
🏃🏾♂️ April 27-29: Penn Relays
🇮🇹 May 20-21: South 9th Street Festival
🖼️ June 2-4: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show
🎤 June 3-4: Roots Picnic
✊🏿 June 11: Odunde Festival
🌍 June 18: Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival
🎨 June 24-25: Manayunk Arts Festival
🚲 Oct. 14: Philly Bike Ride
🚣 Oct. 28-29: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta
👟 Nov. 18-19: Philadelphia Marathon
