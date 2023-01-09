Your Philadelphia social calendar for 2023

Philly's social calendar is chalk full of events for the new year. Here's what we're looking forward to in 2023:

🍽️ Jan. 15-28: Center City District Restaurant Week

🚗 Jan. 28-Feb. 5: Philadelphia Auto Show

📚 Feb 11: African-American Children's Book Fair

🏛️ Feb. 18-Aug. 27: "Disney100: The Exhibition"

🌼 March 4-12: Philadelphia Flower Show

⚾ April 6: Phillies home opener

🌸 April 15-16: Cherry Blossom Festival

🏃🏾‍♂️ April 27-29: Penn Relays

🇮🇹 May 20-21: South 9th Street Festival

🖼️ June 2-4: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

🎤 June 3-4: Roots Picnic

✊🏿 June 11: Odunde Festival

🌍 June 18: Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival

🎨 June 24-25: Manayunk Arts Festival

🚲 Oct. 14: Philly Bike Ride

🚣 Oct. 28-29: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

👟 Nov. 18-19: Philadelphia Marathon