Philadelphia weekend guide: Goats, Bowie Week and free museums

It's almost First Friday, so watch out for special programming and events at art galleries, shops, museums and bars throughout the city. Here are a few other ways to spend your Philly weekend:

Act fast! This is the final weekend to catch the Philadelphia Zoo's LumiNature holiday light display. The immersive spectacle will run on Friday and Saturday evening before wrapping up until next year.

Stroll through the Philadelphia Museum of Art after hours Friday from 5-8:45pm. The pay-what-you-wish event features drinks and live music.

Philly Loves Bowie Week is back. The annual event kicks off Friday, starting at noon with WXPN's free concert at World Cafe Live featuring Candy Volcano. The Bowie Masquerade Ball at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown follows at 9pm. $15-$20 a ticket.

Feed your Christmas tree to a goat: The Philly Goat Project's annual family -friendly Tree-Cycle fundraiser is at Farm at Awbury Arboretum from noon to 3pm on Saturday. $20 per tree donation.

Pay nothing to browse the Barnes Foundation on Sunday during the museum's Free First Family Day. Also enjoy arts and crafts activities, music and workshops. Registration required.