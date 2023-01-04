3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Philadelphia

Get out there! Photo: Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images

Pennsylvania has a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains. Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Philly.

Blue Mountain Resort, Poconos

Season: November-March.

Cost: An 8-hour lift and rental package starts at $92.

Number of lifts: 11.

Other activities: Tubing and dining.

Montage Mountain, Scranton

Season: December-March.

Cost: Lift tickets start at $40 and rentals at $45.

Number of lifts: 7.

Other activities: Tubing and dining.

Roundtop Mountain, Lewisberry

Season: Late December-March.

Cost: Online adult single-day tickets start at $79 and kids' tickets at $68. Rentals are $53 online, $58 at the window.

Number of lifts: 9.

Other activities: Retail, tubing and dining.