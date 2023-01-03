Philly restaurants take down streeteries ahead of new regulations

A woman walks past the streety from Bar Bombón in Center City on Aug. 12, 2021. Photo: Kriston Jae Bethel/Bloomberg via Getty

The city's al fresco dining scene is in flux.

Driving the news: Philly will start enforcing its updated streeteries program on Monday.

Restaurant owners who want to keep their parking-lot dining spaces have to apply for licenses, pay a $1,750 fee, and be covered by a $1 million insurance policy. That's in addition to meeting new building requirements.

Those in violation could face fines.

Why it matters: Launched at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the outdoor dining option served as a lifeline to restaurants operating amid COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.

Streeteries led to a rebirth of outdoor dining as hundreds of creative structures popped up across Philly.

State of play: As of the last week, the city had yet to approve any streetery licenses, per the Inquirer.

Some restaurants have been tearing down their streetery structures ahead of the new regulations taking effect.

What they're saying: Brenden McGrew, of The Goat's Beard in Manayunk, told FOX29 it'll cost more than $10,000 to comply with the new requirements.

Laurel chef Nicholas Elmi wrote on Instagram that streeteries took a "tremendous amount of investment and upkeep," calling it "ridiculous" for the city to change regulations two years later.

Streets Department spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton told the Inquirer that enforcement will begin with the "most egregious situations" and ramp up over the winter.