Philly drag queen Brittany Lynn's best day ever in Philadelphia

Brittany Lynn is known as "Philly's Drag Mother."

State of play: Lynn, whose legal name is Ian Morrison, runs the Philly Drag Mafia, one of the most popular drag shows in the city and region.

The group won Philly Mag's best drag show this year.

Zoom in: Lynn, who grew up in Northeast Philly, is credited with expanding drag and LGBTQ culture in the region, including bringing the first full drag queen brigade to the annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade.

She's also the brainchild behind the Drag Queen Story Time program, which has appeared in Philadelphia schools, libraries and museums.

Lynn released her second children's book, "The FURther Adventures of Miss Kitty Popcorn & Cheese," this month.

We spoke with Lynn about what would make her perfect day in Philadelphia.

Breakfast: My morning starts when my dog Buddy gets me up and takes me a few short blocks away to Herman's Coffee, where we split a ginger muffin or a vegan cookie and I grab a mocha latte with oat milk and four shots of espresso.

After breakfast: We make the rounds over to CVS at 10th and Passyunk to see the staff who give Buddy treats.

Then we head over to the Italian Market to Giordano's to see Wally, who gives Buddy treats, and then across the street to Center City Pretzel where Erica gives Buddy treats — L'OL. Buddy runs my morning.

Lunch: It's a close call between a fried green tomato hoagie from Antonio's Deli and some long hots or over to Shank's Original for an eggplant parm for myself and a plain steak in a box for Buddy.

Plus the staff at Shank's comes out to say hi to Buddy and give him treats.

After lunch: Buddy and I have been out walking for at least two hours, so he takes a nap and I hop on my laptop and check sales for my drag events, create artwork and websites for any new events.

Then I try to get in an hour of yoga and stretching.

Early evening: Around 3pm, it's time for another walk! This time we hit Doggie Style so Buddy can say hi to the staff, stop at TD Bank to deposit my tips from my shows, and then we hit Seger Dog Park for some doggie play.

Dinner: The only place to go is Famous Fourth Street Deli! My faves range from a lox omelette with Nova lox — because Michael the server says I need to watch my salt LOL — to a large matzo ball soup and giant box of fresh cut fries.

Late night: Our last walk of the day is a trip to Old Swedes' Church so Buddy can get in a late night run and we stop at the Palm Tree Market on South 2nd Street for snacks.