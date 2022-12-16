Eagles players' green Christmas vinyl to go on sale one last time
You've got one last chance to snag Eagles players Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson's holiday record.
What's happening: The limited-release green "A Philly Special Christmas" vinyl ($75) goes back on sale Friday at 9am. Once supplies run out, the vinyl won't be available again, per the record's website.
- Orders will begin shipping in February.
Act fast: Records sold out within two minutes during the sale on Dec. 9.
Between the lines: Proceeds will benefit Children's Crisis Treatment Center and other Philadelphia charities.
What's next: A new single from the album is made available to stream each week leading up to full release on Dec. 23.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.