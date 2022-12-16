You've got one last chance to snag Eagles players Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson's holiday record.

What's happening: The limited-release green "A Philly Special Christmas" vinyl ($75) goes back on sale Friday at 9am. Once supplies run out, the vinyl won't be available again, per the record's website.

Orders will begin shipping in February.

Act fast: Records sold out within two minutes during the sale on Dec. 9.

Between the lines: Proceeds will benefit Children's Crisis Treatment Center and other Philadelphia charities.

What's next: A new single from the album is made available to stream each week leading up to full release on Dec. 23.