6 ways to celebrate Hanukkah in Philadelphia

The first night of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, and lighting ceremonies will be held across Philly.

We compiled a list of ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights throughout the eight-day holiday:

Chanukah on the Avenue brings music, games and activities for kids to the Singing Fountain in East Passyunk on Sunday, from 3-5pm.

The Kol Tzedek synagogue in West Philly will mark its 18th anniversary with a Hanukkah event from 4:30-8pm on Sunday. The celebration includes latkes and doughnuts, cocktails, music, kids crafts, candle lighting and dancing. Tickets are required with a suggested donation starting at $36.

A Hanukkah Candle Lighting will take place in Rittenhouse Square Park on Tuesday at 5pm. Free. Registration is encouraged. Young professionals are invited to mingle at Misconduct Tavern after the event.

The Young Jewish Professionals group is hosting a Hanukkah Happy Hour on Dec. 21 at the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest from 5-7pm. Tickets range from $20-$25.

One Crazy Night Hanukkah Fest will take over World Cafe Live on Dec. 22 from 7:30-11:30pm. Enjoy live music, sufganiyot doughnuts, and compete in an ugly Hanukkah sweater and onesie contest. Tickets are $10-$20.

Walk or drive by Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River, which will be lit up blue and white during the holiday.