Data: CDC; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Flu cases are on the rise in Philadelphia as Americans across the country experience the worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade.

Why it matters: City health officials say flu vaccination rates among residents are lower than previous years, leading to more severe cases as hospitals deal with high rates of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The big picture: This year's outbreak has left nearly every state, including Pennsylvania, with high or very high levels of flu activity, underscoring how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

In Pennsylvania, flu activity is higher this fall than in the past eight seasons, according to the state Department of Health.

Adults 65 and older and kids 4 and under have been hit particularly hard during the unusually early surge, especially if they had underlying health conditions.

Zoom in: The flu is affecting more of Philly's young children, many of whom lack "immunity" to the virus because their exposure was minimized during COVID-19 lockdowns, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole tells Axios.

While flu cases are surging among kids, RSV rates have somewhat leveled off after a previous uptick filled pediatric wards throughout the region, Bettigole tells Axios.

By the numbers: Vaccination rates are lagging, with only 21% of city residents receiving the flu jab between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30. Bettigole estimates that rates hovered above 30% in past years.

Last season's national flu vaccination rate was about 51%, and around 53% among Pennsylvanians 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: Bettigole blames the low vaccination rate on "vaccine fatigue" after the pandemic.

"We don't have a lot of anti-vaxxers in the city," she said. "We have a lot of people who are just very busy with work. People are not prioritizing the shot. [The flu] doesn't feel that dangerous to them."

Be smart: While getting vaccinated is the way to protect yourself, the city health official also provided these suggestions for limiting exposure and spread of all viruses: