53 mins ago - News

Philadelphia's year in search: What we Googled in 2022

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of an internet search bar on fire.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Pickleball is all the racquet in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The city's infatuation with the sport that's been surging in popularity is on display in Google yearly search trends data released last week.

  • Philadelphia was top among two areas where "pickleball" was one of the most popular "near me" searches, Google found.
  • Lucky for the aficionados, Philly Mag mapped where to find pickleball courts in the city.

Yes, and: Philadelphians also turned to Google this year for ways to save, make and spend money, searching for where to:

  • Find the cheapest gas
  • Donate plasma, and
  • Enjoy good carnivals

Next up were searches for:

  • Recreational dispensaries
  • Remote jobs
  • Estate sales
  • Concerts
  • Food pantries

😋 Our resourcefulness showed through in cooking, too, with "Cowboy Caviar" ranked as Philly's top searched recipe.

  • Plus: The Pallas's cat and rap were our top searches for animals and music.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more