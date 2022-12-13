53 mins ago - News
Philadelphia's year in search: What we Googled in 2022
Pickleball is all the racquet in Philadelphia.
Driving the news: The city's infatuation with the sport that's been surging in popularity is on display in Google yearly search trends data released last week.
- Philadelphia was top among two areas where "pickleball" was one of the most popular "near me" searches, Google found.
- Lucky for the aficionados, Philly Mag mapped where to find pickleball courts in the city.
Yes, and: Philadelphians also turned to Google this year for ways to save, make and spend money, searching for where to:
- Find the cheapest gas
- Donate plasma, and
- Enjoy good carnivals
Next up were searches for:
- Recreational dispensaries
- Remote jobs
- Estate sales
- Concerts
- Food pantries
😋 Our resourcefulness showed through in cooking, too, with "Cowboy Caviar" ranked as Philly's top searched recipe.
- Plus: The Pallas's cat and rap were our top searches for animals and music.
