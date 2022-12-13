Philadelphia's year in search: What we Googled in 2022

Pickleball is all the racquet in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: The city's infatuation with the sport that's been surging in popularity is on display in Google yearly search trends data released last week.

Philadelphia was top among two areas where "pickleball" was one of the most popular "near me" searches, Google found.

Lucky for the aficionados, Philly Mag mapped where to find pickleball courts in the city.

Yes, and: Philadelphians also turned to Google this year for ways to save, make and spend money, searching for where to:

Find the cheapest gas

Donate plasma, and

Enjoy good carnivals

Next up were searches for:

Recreational dispensaries

Remote jobs

Estate sales

Concerts

Food pantries

😋 Our resourcefulness showed through in cooking, too, with "Cowboy Caviar" ranked as Philly's top searched recipe.