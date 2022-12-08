It's a holiday takeover. Soak up the spirit while you can, plus other cool new offerings:

Sip on mixologist Danny Childs' creative concoctions, including a dairy-free eggnog or warmed mulled wine punch, while overlooking City Hall at this bartending and botanical bonanza in the Secret Garden. Friday and Saturday, 4pm-8pm., Sunday noon-4pm, 7631 Ridge Ave.

Break out your best ugly sweater and saunter down to the Philadelphia Art Museum on Friday for "tours and pours" and a winter snowflakes wishes installment. $5 parking, pay what you wish entry.

Chef Hoon Rhee of Stir is teaching winter cocktail-making. $75 a person. 5-8:45pm.

Pose for pictures with Dr. Seuss' curmudgeonly character at this 21+ event, Drink with the Grinch, offering specialty cocktails and raffle baskets. Admission free, proceeds benefit Save Me Rescue. Friday, 7pm-10pm, Craft Hall, 901 N Delaware Ave.

Learn about the life of the late Philly artist Ursula Sternberg at InLiquid's new exhibit, showcasing her work and recounting her experiences as a young girl living in Nazi-occupied Germany. Exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 21. Crane Arts Building in South Kensington, 1400 North American Street, suite 108.

Snap pictures with Krampus, St. Nick’s horned counterpart who punishes misbehaved children around the holidays. Admission is free. Saturday, 11pm-4pm, Northern Holiday Pop-up Market, North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd Street

Winterfest in King of Prussia: Take a ride out to the town center where hundreds gather for the annual celebration. There'll be an ornament workshop, face paintings, candy wonderland buffet, hot chocolate truck, followed by a new Winterfest After Dark cocktail crawl. Saturday, 1pm-4pm, 6-9pm, 155 Village Dr.

Frankford Hall-idays: You can get holiday-inspired treats like Stollen, a German bread filled with fruit, nuts and marzipan, while cozying up by fire pits. Crafts and a meet-and-greet with Santa for the kids. Frankford Hall, Sunday, Monday, noon-4pm