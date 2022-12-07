A French bakery in South Philly was listed among Eater's best new restaurants this year.

Driving the news: Eater named the Machine Shop, housed in the Bok Building, one of 15 eateries that represent "the most exciting openings of the year."

Zoom in: Pastry chef Emily Riddell ran the Machine Shop as a wholesale operation for about five years, with her baked goods available at pop-ups and coffee shops, before opening the retail bakery this January.

Eater praised Machine Shop for embodying "high standards of excellence without any of the pretension."

Plus: Riddell was named among Food & Wine’s best new chefs in 2022.

The big picture: It's been a good year for bakers, according to Eater.

"This is the year that a bakery — not a bakery-plus-restaurant, not a bakery with a savory menu too, just a damn good bakery — can feel revolutionary, even when sticking to the classics," Eater wrote.

Of note: Eater considered restaurants that launched between Sept. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.