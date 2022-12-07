1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Eater names Philadelphia's Machine Shop among best new restaurants

Mike D'Onofrio
Emily Riddell

Emily Riddell. Photo courtesy of @steveboylephoto/Machine Shop

A French bakery in South Philly was listed among Eater's best new restaurants this year.

Driving the news: Eater named the Machine Shop, housed in the Bok Building, one of 15 eateries that represent "the most exciting openings of the year."

Zoom in: Pastry chef Emily Riddell ran the Machine Shop as a wholesale operation for about five years, with her baked goods available at pop-ups and coffee shops, before opening the retail bakery this January.

  • Eater praised Machine Shop for embodying "high standards of excellence without any of the pretension."

Plus: Riddell was named among Food & Wine’s best new chefs in 2022.

The big picture: It's been a good year for bakers, according to Eater.

  • "This is the year that a bakery — not a bakery-plus-restaurant, not a bakery with a savory menu too, just a damn good bakery — can feel revolutionary, even when sticking to the classics," Eater wrote.

Of note: Eater considered restaurants that launched between Sept. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more