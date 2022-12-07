Celebrate good times, come on. There's plenty to be had in the Philly area this New Year's Eve.

Here are 13 ways to say goodbye to 2022:

For the partier

Dancing, food and lots of craft beers from multiple breweries at the Manayunk Brewery. General admission gets you three hours of open bar, appetizer stations, plus champagne. Cash bar till 8pm. Tickets: $89.95+.

Hop around dozens of Center City's hottest bars on the Philadelphia Bar Crawl from 7pm-2am. Tickets: $14.95+.

Want a Chill AF New Year's? Fat Lady Brewing in Manayunk has you covered. Sip brews and listen to music from artists including The Rob Tait Band, from 8pm-12:30am. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and include two beers. $40.

Head back to the 80s at Rivers Casino with The Spazmatics. Tickets: $119+.

Don your best mask for the masquerade ball at the TLO Event Complex Center. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets: $20 before 10pm, $40 after 10pm.

For the foodie

Enjoy a five-course meal at Forsythia. Reservations recommended. $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Enjoy an elegant holiday-inspired dinner by the fireside at the Buck Hotel in Feasterville from 5-10pm before shuffling over to the tavern to dance to the sounds of DJ Vinny. No cover.

Beat the late-night crowd with an early tasting menu at Bistro Romano from 2:45-3:45 pm ($59 per person). Or head later in the night from 5-10:30pm ($99 per person).

Try out the tasting menu, champagne and dessert buffet at the Lacroix at The Rittenhouse. $195 per person.

For the whole family

Take the kids to the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing for food, face painting and fireworks over the Delaware River. 3pm-6pm. 201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Tickets: $95 adults, includes the buffet; $45 for children.