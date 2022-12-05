Philadelphia's Chinatown leaders are ramping up efforts to ensure they have a seat at the table as plans progress to build a new Sixers arena in the neighboring Fashion District.

Driving the news: Four groups in Chinatown last week formed a committee to review the potential impact that the proposed $1.3 billion development at 10th and Market Streets might have on the area's future.

Why it matters: Chinatown lacks affordable housing and public spaces and many businesses in the area are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, the new committee's members wrote in a statement in Metro Chinese Weekly, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

They want to ensure the project doesn't make their "vibrant" cultural and business hub less safe, or drive people out.

Catch up fast: Since announcing the stadium proposal in July, real-estate magnate David Adelman, who's the 76ers' point man on the project, and other team leaders have held several information sessions.

In November, more than 200 Philadelphia Chinese Community Organization United members gathered with Sixers leadership to discuss the plan. That same month, hundreds of community members and students protested against the development.

Sixers leaders have shared plans to fund studies into some concerns and they asked the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC) to set up a steering committee to work through solutions, the Inquirer reported. The PCDC's executive director, John Chin, is one of the newly formed committee's leaders.

What's ahead: The committee will assess Chinatown's needs and challenges, which leaders say will inform how the group responds to future development proposals.

What they're saying: Dan Tsao, who owns Metro Chinese Weekly and co-chairs the new committee, tells Axios the group won't endorse or oppose the project until they better understand the possible implications or benefits for the neighborhood.

"It's a double-edged sword. One edge can help you, the other edge can hurt you," he said. "We want to listen and hear what the 76ers have to offer."

The other side: Adelman has offered to negotiate incentives as part of a community-benefits agreement that could provide aid to businesses, improve security and finance construction projects to make the arena more attractive.

What to watch: The project would also require layers of city approval, including to close off part of Filbert Street to make way for the arena.