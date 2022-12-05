Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter brings hot takes to new podcast
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter wants to get "s--t done" on the airwaves.
Driving the news: Nutter is joining ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed in hosting the Philadelphia Citizen's new podcast "How to Really Run a City," which launched on Friday.
What to expect: The duo will share no-holds-barred takes on issues ranging from solving crime to fixing city roads, like this comment from Nutter during a conversation that helped inspire the podcast: "There's no conservative or progressive way to fix a pothole. You just have to fix the f--king pothole."
- They'll have regular guests who dish expertise on everything from economic redevelopment to poverty and gun violence. Last week's first episode featured Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
What they're saying: Philadelphia Citizen founder and newspaperman Larry Platt said the idea came from a "freewheeling, thought-provoking discussion" between the ex-mayors at their annual Ideas We Should Steal Festival.
- "Mayors have always shaped their local zeitgeist, and cities have long adopted the personalities of their mayors," he wrote.
