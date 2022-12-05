Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter wants to get "s--t done" on the airwaves.

Driving the news: Nutter is joining ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed in hosting the Philadelphia Citizen's new podcast "How to Really Run a City," which launched on Friday.

What to expect: The duo will share no-holds-barred takes on issues ranging from solving crime to fixing city roads, like this comment from Nutter during a conversation that helped inspire the podcast: "There's no conservative or progressive way to fix a pothole. You just have to fix the f--king pothole."

They'll have regular guests who dish expertise on everything from economic redevelopment to poverty and gun violence. Last week's first episode featured Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

What they're saying: Philadelphia Citizen founder and newspaperman Larry Platt said the idea came from a "freewheeling, thought-provoking discussion" between the ex-mayors at their annual Ideas We Should Steal Festival.