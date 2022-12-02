Trek to this magical Christmas village 90 minutes outside Philly

One of the world's best Christmas attractions is a merry 90-minute drive away.

The backstory: In 1948, William Koziar decked out his Bernville house and dairy farm with lights, and it was a hit, drawing intrigued spectators who would congregate outside at night.

So he kept up the display, adding new elements over the years, and passed the Koziar's Christmas Village tradition along through generations.

With more than a million lights, decorations and beloved holiday characters, Koziar's greets more than 500,000 visitors each season, according to NBC's "Today Show."

What they're saying: "We were all Christmas fanatics, and we loved Santa. It just kept going year after year after year," daughter and now owner Sonia Koziar told NBC.

What's new: The Koziar family spent the summer sprucing up the eight-acre winter wonderland in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

They've incorporated some of their most treasured pieces into this year's exhibits, such as a doll that Sonia received as a gift one Christmas and fine china and a tablecloth the family used to dine on.

If you go: It's open every night through Jan. 1. Hours: 6pm-9pm Monday-Friday, 5 pm-10pm Saturdays and 5pm-9pm Sundays.