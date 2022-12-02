Trek to this magical Christmas village 90 minutes outside Philly
One of the world's best Christmas attractions is a merry 90-minute drive away.
The backstory: In 1948, William Koziar decked out his Bernville house and dairy farm with lights, and it was a hit, drawing intrigued spectators who would congregate outside at night.
- So he kept up the display, adding new elements over the years, and passed the Koziar's Christmas Village tradition along through generations.
- With more than a million lights, decorations and beloved holiday characters, Koziar's greets more than 500,000 visitors each season, according to NBC's "Today Show."
What they're saying: "We were all Christmas fanatics, and we loved Santa. It just kept going year after year after year," daughter and now owner Sonia Koziar told NBC.
What's new: The Koziar family spent the summer sprucing up the eight-acre winter wonderland in celebration of its 75th anniversary.
- They've incorporated some of their most treasured pieces into this year's exhibits, such as a doll that Sonia received as a gift one Christmas and fine china and a tablecloth the family used to dine on.
If you go: It's open every night through Jan. 1. Hours: 6pm-9pm Monday-Friday, 5 pm-10pm Saturdays and 5pm-9pm Sundays.
- $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children ages 4 and up. There's a $5 prime-night surcharge on weekends and the week of Christmas.
