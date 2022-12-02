Philadelphia Eagles are the toast of the NFC East
The Eagles are leading a resurgence of the NFC East as they play host this Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.
Why it matters: For years, the division that Philadelphia competes in was derisively known as the "NFC Least" because nearly all four of the teams have struggled to make it to the playoffs.
- But not this year. The NFC East has earned the superlative: most improved, thanks in part to the Birds (10-1).
- And we've got a chance to make history if the Eagles keep up their hot streak and Philly's division companions finish with a winning record, per ESPN.
Of note: If the playoffs started today, all four teams would qualify for the postseason going off current standings.
Who to watch: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is going up against his old team for the first time since being traded during the offseason.
Context: Philly acquired Brown from Tennessee during the NFL Draft for a couple picks and signed him to a four-year $100 million contract.
- Brown proved to be worth the massive investment as his offensive production has helped the Eagles own the best record in the league.
Circle the calendar: The Eagles still face the Giants twice and have a division rematch with hated rival the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
