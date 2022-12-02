Philadelphia Eagles are the toast of the NFC East

The Eagles are leading a resurgence of the NFC East as they play host this Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Why it matters: For years, the division that Philadelphia competes in was derisively known as the "NFC Least" because nearly all four of the teams have struggled to make it to the playoffs.

But not this year. The NFC East has earned the superlative: most improved, thanks in part to the Birds (10-1).

And we've got a chance to make history if the Eagles keep up their hot streak and Philly's division companions finish with a winning record, per ESPN.

Of note: If the playoffs started today, all four teams would qualify for the postseason going off current standings.

Who to watch: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is going up against his old team for the first time since being traded during the offseason.

Context: Philly acquired Brown from Tennessee during the NFL Draft for a couple picks and signed him to a four-year $100 million contract.

Brown proved to be worth the massive investment as his offensive production has helped the Eagles own the best record in the league.

Circle the calendar: The Eagles still face the Giants twice and have a division rematch with hated rival the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.