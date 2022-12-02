5 best Christmas light displays in the Philadelphia metro
It's our favorite time of year. Holiday light shows and displays are popping up across Philadelphia and its suburbs.
- So spike some hot cocoa, put on your ugliest sweater and get out there before the temperatures start to drop. Here are our top five displays in the Philly area:
1. 🧑🎄 The Miracle on South 13th Street
This glowing incarnation of Philly spirit takes nothing short of a miracle to pull off. Dozens of homes are decked out with string lights, window animations, inflatable characters and snowmen. Plus, projected holograms and decorative odes to the city's mascots.
- When: Through New Year's Day, typically
- Where: 1600 block of South 13th Street, between Tasker and Morris Streets
- Price: Free
2. 🐧 LumiNature
The Philadelphia Zoo gets a holiday-inspired makeover this time of year. Stroll through the blue-lit sea tunnel of lights or take in the pink Christmas tree made of lawn flamingos.
- When: Through Jan. 7
- Where: 3400 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia
- Price: $25 for adults, $20 for children
3. 🌲 Longwood Gardens
It takes a year to plan out this magically decorated display with thousands of ornaments adorning the trees.
- When: Through Jan. 8
- Where: 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
- Price: $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $16 for youth 5-18
4. 🎁 Feeney's
The Christmas-themed shop and nursery have been a Bucks County staple for more than five decades. Peruse for gifts while walking through 20,000-square feet of lights, sounds and smells of the season, from makeshift gingerbread houses to miniature village setups.
- When: Monday-Friday 8:30am-8pm, weekends 9am-6pm
- Where: 1134 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville
- Price: Free
5. ☃️ Shady Brook Farm
Jump in your car and head to The Holiday Light Show in Lower Makefield, which features more than three million lights. You can also stroll on foot through a separate Candy Cane Lane lights show.
- When: Through Jan. 28
- Where: 931 Stony Hill Road, Lower Makefield
- Price: $40 a vehicle, or hop into an open-air wagon that'll take you through for $15 a head
