It's our favorite time of year. Holiday light shows and displays are popping up across Philadelphia and its suburbs.

So spike some hot cocoa, put on your ugliest sweater and get out there before the temperatures start to drop. Here are our top five displays in the Philly area:

This glowing incarnation of Philly spirit takes nothing short of a miracle to pull off. Dozens of homes are decked out with string lights, window animations, inflatable characters and snowmen. Plus, projected holograms and decorative odes to the city's mascots.

Where: 1600 block of South 13th Street, between Tasker and Morris Streets

1600 block of South 13th Street, between Tasker and Morris Streets Price: Free

The Philadelphia Zoo gets a holiday-inspired makeover this time of year. Stroll through the blue-lit sea tunnel of lights or take in the pink Christmas tree made of lawn flamingos.

Where: 3400 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia

3400 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia Price: $25 for adults, $20 for children

It takes a year to plan out this magically decorated display with thousands of ornaments adorning the trees.

Where: 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square Price: $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $16 for youth 5-18

The Christmas-themed shop and nursery have been a Bucks County staple for more than five decades. Peruse for gifts while walking through 20,000-square feet of lights, sounds and smells of the season, from makeshift gingerbread houses to miniature village setups.

Where: 1134 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville

1134 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Price: Free

5. ☃️ Shady Brook Farm

Jump in your car and head to The Holiday Light Show in Lower Makefield, which features more than three million lights. You can also stroll on foot through a separate Candy Cane Lane lights show.