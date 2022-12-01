Philadelphia tree lightings and other holiday fun this weekend

Gritty and the gang at the holiday tree lighting back in 2018. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Philly will light up more trees than Snoop Dogg this weekend. Plus, plenty of other offerings, from arts to sports:

The Philadelphia Holiday Experience: Dazzling light shows, fireworks and Thursday's tree light ceremony on the north side of City Hall. It all kicks off at 7pm. Tune in to 6ABC if you can't go in person. Check here for road closures.

The fun picks back up Saturday with the city's holiday parade along Market Street, starting at 5pm.

Plus: More tree lightings this Friday at the Delaware Riverfront and in West Chester.

Mural tours: Take your pick of 90-minute guided weekend walking tours through Dec. 18, from New Bella Vistas to Center City. Murals Arts also offers special holiday bundles if you're looking for gifts for loved ones. Tickets: $18-$25

South Street Headhouse District: Shop, carol and be merry at this popup holiday market on Saturday. Opens at noon with events throughout the day, including a toy drive, capped by the 4:15pm tree lighting. 2nd and Pine streets

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical": Her triumphs, her struggles, her strength. It's all on display for one last time this weekend. Check out the hit musical about the queen of rock and roll, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall. Shows at the Academy of Music through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

Linvilla Gardens: Escape to the countryside to enjoy the classic winter wonderland. Santa and his elves are around, and you can take a hayride to cut down your own Christmas tree. Tickets: $2, plus $99.99 for a tree.

Fan-demonium: It's a big weekend for sports with two of the three Philly teams in action at home. The Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The 10-1 Eagles face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Get tickets here and here.