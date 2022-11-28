4 hours ago - Sports

3 Philadelphia college basketball games we're watching

Maxwell Millington
The Villanova Wildcat mascot performs during a timeout during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at AT&T Center on March 24, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Photo: Darren Carroll/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

College hoops is finally back. To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Philadelphia this season.

1. Penn vs. Saint Joseph's

Probably the most funky of all the Philadelphia Big 5 games, St. Joseph's has a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 matchups against the Quakers.

  • When: Wednesday, 8:30pm ET
  • Where: The Palestra
  • Ways to watch: Stream online on ESPN+ or buy tickets here

2. Houston @ Temple

All eyes are on Houston as a NCAA title contender so this will be a great litmus test for Temple.

  • When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6pm ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here

3. Creighton @ Villanova

By this time we'll know if the Blue Jays and Wildcats live up to preseason expectations. If they have, this could be a very meaningful game heading into the Big East tournament.

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 12pm ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center
  • Ways to watch: Watch on FOX or buy tickets here
