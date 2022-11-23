Everything you need to know about Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Floats in a previous Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of Daniel Burke Photography

Parade floats will take over the Ben Franklin Parkway once again on Thanksgiving Day.

State of play: 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade gets underway at 9am on Thursday.

This year's theme is "Party for the Holidays" and marks the 103rd anniversary of the annual parade.

The pre-show begins airing on TV at 8:30am.

Why it matters: Philly's Thanksgiving parade is billed as the oldest in the country.

It was canceled in 2020 — only the second time in history — due to the pandemic, before returning last year.

Details: The three-hour event will feature dozens of floats, marching bands, dance groups, performances, and the Mummers.

Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from the hit show "Abbott Elementary" will ride a float.

Musical guests include C+C Music Factory, Thelma Houston, The Spinners and Smokey Robinson.

Santa Claus also will make an appearance.

Plus: Thanksgiving Day Parade Zone will take over Eakins Oval during the parade, with music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Pro tip: John Morris, 6ABC's vice president of programming, told Axios that between 18th on the parkway and Eakins Oval is a prime viewing spot.

Yes, but: Get there early. Some people start setting up at sunrise.

Route: The parade will kick off at 20th and JFK Boulevard before turning onto 16th Street to the Ben Franklin parkway and then to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Be smart: No-parking signs will be posted around the route starting Wednesday night.

Street closures have already begun.

Metered parking is free on Thanksgiving Day.

Of note: SEPTA will operate buses, trolleys and Regional Rail on a Sunday schedule on Thursday.

The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines will run on special schedules.

How to watch: Tune into ABC or stream via 6abc.com or Hulu.