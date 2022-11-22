The holiday hustle and bustle starts anew, and in that spirit, we’re back at it with our list of where to find unique gifts in Philly this year.

Black Holiday Pop-Up: Shop for clothing, books, candles, skin-care products, home decor and more.

Nov. 11-Jan. 15 — 26 S. 52nd St.

Holidays in Manayunk: With more than 50 shops, it could be your one-stop destination for everyone on your list.

Nov. 17-Dec. 31 — 4312 Main St.

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 offers special promotions and discounts.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market: This market at Dilworth Park outside City Hall features local artisans, designers, crafters and other vendors.

Nov. 19-Jan. 1 — 1 S. 15th St.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia: Love Park is transformed into a traditional German Christmas market offering ornaments, arts and crafts, food and drinks.

Nov. 19-Dec. 24 — 1500 John F. Kennedy Pkwy

Holidays on the Hill: Shop Chestnut Hill's boutiques and specialty stores for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 when Philadelphia mummers, carolers and horse-and-carriage rides will be on the scene.

Stag & Doe Nights on Wednesdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas feature extended hours, holiday specials and free drinks at many stores. A brass quartet roams from 6:30-8:30pm.

Catch Santa at Market at the Fareway on Saturdays 12-2pm (8221 Germantown Ave.).

Handmade Holidays: This annual event at Bartram's Garden offers family-friendly festivities, a marketplace of local artisans and vendors, food and more.

Dec. 3 — 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

West Craft Fest: More than 130 vendors will sell jewelry, ceramics, prints, candles and more.

Dec. 3-4 — The Rotunda; 4014 Walnut St. (Masks required in indoor spaces.)

Luciafest & Christmas Market: The American Swedish Historical Museum's outdoor market includes gifts, baked goods and holiday deli items. Admission is $5 for non-members 12 years old and up.

Dec. 3-4 — 1900 Pattison Ave.

AAI Community Fair: Enjoy arts, crafts, activities and food at this event at the Asian Arts Initiative.

Dec. 3 — 1219 Vine St.

Mt. Airy Art Garage's Holiday Art Market: This annual event returns with fine art, handcrafts, music, food and more.

Dec. 10-11, 17-18 — 7054 Germantown Ave.

Holiday Pop Up Market: Shop local vendors inside North Bowl in Northern Liberties.

Dec. 10 — 909 N 2nd St.

Punk Rock Flea Market: Shop clothing, records, crafts, arts and "old punk junk" at the 23rd St Armory. Admission is $10.