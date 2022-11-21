The holiday spread at Fitz on 4th. Photo: Dan Knoll, courtesy of the restaurant

Alison Fitzpatrick is making sure this Thanksgiving isn’t just for the birds.

Catch up quick: The chef and owner of Fitz on 4th — the vegan stalwart (and new favorite of Isaac’s) in Queen Village — was a “huge omnivore” before switching to a plant-based diet in 2018 for health reasons.

What’s happening: Her experience on both sides of the holiday table inspired an eight-course “Friendsgiving” menu that’s a 100% plant-based spin on everyone’s favorite fixtures.

Main course: Fried “turkey” made from enoki mushroom rather than more traditional seitan or “tofurky” options, paired with vegan “sausage,” pear stuffing and homestyle gravy.

Fixings: Cranberry relish, confit garlic potatoes, rosemary focaccia with vegan butter, green beans and delicata squash with basil aioli.

Dessert: Apple crisp and graham cracker ice cream made with oat milk that’s a riff off Fitzpatrick’s grandmother’s recipe.

If you go: Closed on Thanksgiving Day but open before and after the holiday. Friendsgiving menu available through Saturday ($45/person, plus $30 for a wine pairing).