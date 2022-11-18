Where to watch World Cup games in Philadelphia

The World Cup has arrived and Philly has plenty of bars where you can watch the matches.

What's happening: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar at 11am on Sunday, with the host nation taking on Ecuador.

It'll be a World Cup of firsts: The tournament has never been held in the winter or in the Middle East.

32 teams in eight groups are competing in the first round.

Zoom in: The United States is in Group B with England, Iran and Wales — all of whom will play each other once. All three USA group stage matches kick off at 2pm ET:

Monday: Wales

Wales Nov. 25: England

England Nov. 29: Iran

How it works: The top two teams with the most points in the group stage will advance to the knockout stage.

The final match is Dec. 18.

Be smart: If you're looking to rub elbows with fellow soccer fans at a Philadelphia bar, keep in mind they can't pour drinks for the earliest 5am games.

Most bars, restaurants and hotels can serve between 7am-2am Monday through Saturday, and 9am-2am on Sunday.

But certain clubs, which hold a different type of liquor license, can serve from 7am-3am every day.

How to watch: FOX and Fox Sports will air all the games.

Plus: You can stream full match replays free on Tubi.

Here are a few places to tune into the matches in Philadelphia:

The Black Sheep Pub (247 S 17th St.): Expect a lot of England fans as this pub is the home of the Manchester United supporters' club of Philly.

It will open at 7:30am on Monday for the England vs Iran match starting at 8am, serving its brunch menu. Expect the pub to open for 8am matches involving England.

What they're saying: James Stephens, the owner of the pub, told Axios he expected "huge crowds" for some games to fill his bar and boost business.

"We always do get good groups of people from all over the world for these games and it's a lot of fun," he said.

Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South St.): Visitors can tap into more than 30 German beers, a special World Cup menu and watch the games on seven televisions plus a 10-foot projector. Open for all matches 8am and later.

On Nov. 25, the bar will hold a watch party on South Street starting around noon.

Cavanaugh's Headhouse (421 S. 2nd St.): Seven rooms with an "army of flatscreens" and a favorite of English Premier League fans.

Expecting to open for most 11am games but check the website. Drink specials on Heinekens and Stateside Seltzers, along with discounts on small wings.

Fadó Irish Pub (1500 Locust St.): Guests can expect a match day brunch menu and drink specials. Doors will open 30 minutes before 8am matches.

U90 Soccer Center (800 Mifflin St.): The soccer spot opening a turf field inside South Philly's Bok building this weekend will be showing some matches in its lounge area. Check its Instagram for updates.