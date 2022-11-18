How to avoid Thanksgiving travel headaches at Philadelphia airport

Philadelphia International Airport is going to be stuffed as Turkey Day nears.

By the numbers: About 867,000 people are expected to pass through from today through Nov. 29, airport officials tell Axios.

That's a 12% jump from the same time last year.

Between the lines: The busiest travel days include the two days before Thanksgiving and the weekend following the big feast, per the airport.

Be smart: PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern shared some tips for visitors to help make their holiday travel stress-free:

Arrive at least 2.5 hours before your boarding time for domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.

Download airline apps or sign-up for email and text alerts ahead of time so you can track your flight status.

There's limited space at garages and in the economy parking lot, so departing travelers are encouraged to arrange rides from family and friends, through a ride-share service or by using public transportation. If you must drive, consider parking off-site.

Motorists meeting passengers should wait in the Cell Phone Waiting Lot, which is about a minute away from arrivals.

Of note: For nursing moms, there are Mamava Pods throughout the airport and a new lactation station in the B/C food court.