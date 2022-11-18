2 hours ago - News
How to avoid Thanksgiving travel headaches at Philadelphia airport
Philadelphia International Airport is going to be stuffed as Turkey Day nears.
By the numbers: About 867,000 people are expected to pass through from today through Nov. 29, airport officials tell Axios.
- That's a 12% jump from the same time last year.
Between the lines: The busiest travel days include the two days before Thanksgiving and the weekend following the big feast, per the airport.
Be smart: PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern shared some tips for visitors to help make their holiday travel stress-free:
- Arrive at least 2.5 hours before your boarding time for domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.
- Download airline apps or sign-up for email and text alerts ahead of time so you can track your flight status.
- There's limited space at garages and in the economy parking lot, so departing travelers are encouraged to arrange rides from family and friends, through a ride-share service or by using public transportation. If you must drive, consider parking off-site.
- Motorists meeting passengers should wait in the Cell Phone Waiting Lot, which is about a minute away from arrivals.
Of note: For nursing moms, there are Mamava Pods throughout the airport and a new lactation station in the B/C food court.
- Guests requiring extra help can pay a fee to book Sky Squad concierge service at least 24 hours ahead of their trips.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.