Your guide to composting leaves in Philadelphia this fall

You hate to see them fall, but you love to watch them leave.

Driving the news: The city's Department of Streets composts fallen leaves through its annual collection program, which runs through Dec. 17.

Why it matters: Composting leaves reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

How it works: Bagged leaf drop-off events will be held at sites across the city, including one this Saturday.

Plus: Mechanical leaf collection is offered in some parts of the city on varying days.

Be smart: For drop-offs, make sure you use a large brown, biodegradable paper bag.

Drop-off sites won't accept other yard waste, like brush and tree limbs, or trash and other recyclable materials.

For mechanical leaf collection, residents should rake leaves into the street by 7am on collection days.

Residents are encouraged not to street park in the area if possible.

Zoom in: Bagged leaf drop-off events will run from 9am-3pm on Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

While mechanical leaf collections will take place in West and South Philly Friday. Then Northeast Philly is scheduled for Monday through Dec. 2, and Northwest Philly for Dec. 5-16.

Of note: The city's sanitation convenience centers also accept bagged leaves but they won't be composted.