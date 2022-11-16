Krasner impeachment articles to go before the full Pennsylvania House
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is one step closer to being impeached.
Driving the news: The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to approve articles of impeachment against Krasner, a Democrat who has been under fire for months over the way his office prosecutes violent crime in Philadelphia.
- The impeachment effort will now move before the full House, where Republicans hold a majority, for a vote as early as today.
Between the lines: If approved, Krasner would face a trial before the GOP-controlled Senate, where two-thirds of lawmakers would have to support the DA's removal.
- It's unclear when the Senate might schedule a trial as they're not expected to reconvene for the rest of the year.
Catch up fast: The DA isn't accused of committing a crime, and the articles of impeachment, introduced by Rep. Martina White of Philadelphia, refer to Krasner's alleged "misbehavior in office" and accuse him of obstructing the House committee's probe.
- Lawmakers voted earlier this year to hold Krasner in contempt for not complying with a subpoena seeking records and the case file of a Philadelphia police officer that Krasner's office was prosecuting.
- The prosecutor has pushed back against the idea that he's committed any impeachable offense and suggested the legislative committee's efforts are politically motivated.
What they're saying: White testified at Tuesday's hearing that Krasner's office has inappropriately used discretion to not prosecute certain crimes.
- White also accused Krasner of failing to protect residents from a "crisis of crime" as the city grapples with near-record-setting violence.
- "His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," White said.
The other side: Krasner's office said in a statement that House Republicans were "using their final days as lame duck legislators with majority control to engage in a Hail Mary attempt to remove" the DA from office.
