Krasner impeachment articles to go before the full Pennsylvania House

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is one step closer to being impeached.

Driving the news: The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to approve articles of impeachment against Krasner, a Democrat who has been under fire for months over the way his office prosecutes violent crime in Philadelphia.

The impeachment effort will now move before the full House, where Republicans hold a majority, for a vote as early as today.

Between the lines: If approved, Krasner would face a trial before the GOP-controlled Senate, where two-thirds of lawmakers would have to support the DA's removal.

It's unclear when the Senate might schedule a trial as they're not expected to reconvene for the rest of the year.

Catch up fast: The DA isn't accused of committing a crime, and the articles of impeachment, introduced by Rep. Martina White of Philadelphia, refer to Krasner's alleged "misbehavior in office" and accuse him of obstructing the House committee's probe.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to hold Krasner in contempt for not complying with a subpoena seeking records and the case file of a Philadelphia police officer that Krasner's office was prosecuting.

The prosecutor has pushed back against the idea that he's committed any impeachable offense and suggested the legislative committee's efforts are politically motivated.

What they're saying: White testified at Tuesday's hearing that Krasner's office has inappropriately used discretion to not prosecute certain crimes.

White also accused Krasner of failing to protect residents from a "crisis of crime" as the city grapples with near-record-setting violence.

"His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," White said.

The other side: Krasner's office said in a statement that House Republicans were "using their final days as lame duck legislators with majority control to engage in a Hail Mary attempt to remove" the DA from office.