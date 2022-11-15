2. 🐾 Philly loves dogs and cats
Philly is fanatic about felines, but dogs still rule the city.
Driving the news: Nearly a third of all households in the Philly metro area have at least one pooch, while 23% at least one resident cat, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
- The metro area includes Philly, Camden, N.J., Wilmington, Del., and parts of Maryland.
The big picture: Philly leads all other metro areas in our love of cats — and ranks eighth among the 15 largest metros for dogs.
By the numbers: An estimated 788,000 households have at least one dog, which is about 32% of the region’s households, per the census data.
- And more than 568,000 households have at least one cat, or about 23% of the area’s total.
- Plus: 140,000 households have a fish and 67,000 house a reptile.
Yes, but: 1.2 million households don’t have a single pet, per the data.
💭Mike's thought bubble: I'm a dog person but refuse to welcome a four-legged animal into my household until my kids are old enough to help take care of it.
