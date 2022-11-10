Weekender: How to spend Veterans Day weekend in Philadelphia

It's a weekend full of arts, honor and flower power. Check out these fun-filled activities before you get bogged down by the holiday rush.

Saluting all veterans: There's a bunch of events Friday, many of them free, honoring our nation's heroes.

Check out historian John Siegfried speak before a wreath is cast into the Delaware River on the Battleship New Jersey in Camden.

Climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for an annual event at 10am or stop by the Museum of the American Revolution all weekend. Admission is free for current and former military personnel.

Who doesn't like free things? Learn more about our founding fathers at the Benjamin Franklin Museum. Admission is free in honor of Veterans Day tomorrow. Open 9am-5pm.

Set off on an arts crawl through Northern Liberties this Saturday. Artists have set up pop-ups at 19 spaces, from 4-6pm. Make sure to check out the farmers market beforehand from 10am to 2pm at Piazza Alta Courtyard.

Mum's the word — chrysanthemum. The annual celebration of the fall flower is on full display at Longwood Gardens. And if you're loco for miniature locomotives, you'll love the Garden Railway display. Tickets: $25 adults, $13 children

The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival is the biggest of its kind on the East Coast with films, performance art, music and more. It's a hybrid event with in-person programs at the Asian Arts Initiative on Vine Street. Check out this weekend's lineup.

The Contemporary Crafts Show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art runs tomorrow through Sunday. Check out handmade jewelry, textiles and other creative concoctions from roughly 200 artists from around the world, including some Philly-area students.