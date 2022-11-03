All eyes on Philly as Eagles and Phillies face Houston

Two teams, two cities and, for Philadelphians, almost too good to be true.

Driving the news: For only the seventh time, two teams from the same metro areas play against each other on the same day in the World Series and an NFL game, according to ESPN, citing the Elias Sports Bureau.

What's happening: The Phillies and the Astros, tied 2-2, square off in Game 5 at 8:03pm tonight, just minutes before kickoff between the undefeated Eagles and the Houston Texans on "Thursday Night Football."

The Union, thankfully, appear in their first MLS Cup on Saturday, while the Flyers and the Sixers' next games are Friday, averting a sporting predicament that would require Philly diehards to grow more heads than a hydra.

Which leads us to tonight's made-up dilemma: Harper or Hurts?

What they're saying: With the games starting 12 minutes apart, Barstool Sports is billing tonight as "complete and total mayhem," but level-headed locals took to the Twittersphere to put things in perspective.

Longtime hockey writer Anthony SanFilippo called the Eagles matchup against a 1-5-1 Texans team "meaningless" when compared with the Phillies' historic run and says anyone conflicted about their allegiances needs to "turn in your fan card."

Another Twitter user pointed out that navigating this non-crisis is "not that deep": Put the Phillies on "the best screen" and stream the Eagles' game on another device.

How to tune in: "Thursday Night Football" games stream on Amazon Prime Video, but they're also aired on broadcast television, per the Inquirer. Because of the rain delay that pushed Game 5 to tonight, the World Series is on Fox 29 while the Eagles move over to PHL17.

The bottom line: It's pretty much a given that every bar in the city will show both games, and if they're not, that's a man-bites-dog story that we want to hear about.