Pandemic shaved minutes off Philadelphia commutes

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The daily commute in Philly shrank during the pandemic.

What's happening: The average one-way commute in Philly was 3.2 minutes shorter in 2021 compared to 2019, per the latest U.S. Census data.

Why it matters: More people working from home and fewer commuting by car has reshaped the traditional back-and-forth.

24.3% of Philadelphians worked from home last year, up from 5.1% two years ago, according to the data.

Zoom in: Only 57% of office workers had returned to their desks in Center City as of September, compared to pre-pandemic times, according to the Center City District.

Between the lines: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

Nationwide, the average one-way trip to work was two minutes shorter than in 2019, per the census data.

What we're watching: For anyone who does go back in, flexible work arrangements make it easier to avoid rush hour and cut back on some of the stress around commuting, Adam Kamins, a senior director at research firm Moody's Analytics, tells Axios.