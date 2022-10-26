How to buy Phillies World Series tickets now that lottery has closed

Looking for tickets to the World Series? You and everyone else.

The intrigue: Average prices to see the Phillies play in their first World Series since 2009, starting Friday in Houston, have soared to more than $3,000 — the second-highest price for a single championship game in over a decade, according to CNBC, citing ticket reseller TicketIQ.

State of play: A lottery to win a chance to buy tickets for the three home games at Citizens Bank Park closed Tuesday, and now it's a waiting game.

How it works: Lottery winners are expected to be notified by email on Wednesday, and tickets are first-come, first-serve.

Buying a single standing-room-only ticket on a secondary market like StubHub and Vivid Seats will cost you upwards of $900, without taxes and fees, as of late Tuesday.

Scoring off scalpers outside Citizens Bank Park is another option.

For truly dedicated and intrepid fans, the Inquirer laid out an elaborate plan to spend the same amount or less by traveling to Houston for the opening game.