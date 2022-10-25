U.S. Senate debate BINGO: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

Graphic: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will meet tonight in their first and only televised debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Luckily for you, we created an Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the showdown.

Why it matters: The race — one of the most closely watched and expensive contests in the nation — could help decide whether Democrats keep or Republicans retake control of the Senate in 2023.

The one-hour debate gives candidates a chance to win over undecided voters, lay out their priorities and reset the narrative before the polls in two weeks.

How we got here: Fetterman, a Democrat, finally agreed to debate his Republican opponent in September, roughly five months after he suffered a stroke.

Details: Dennis Owens, ABC27 news anchor, and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester, will host the debate inside the WHTM/ABC27 news studio in Harrisburg, starting at 8pm.

The event is expected to draw nine million viewers across the state, according to Nexstar, one of the broadcasters.

How to watch: PHL17 will carry the debate in the Philadelphia region.

The debate also will be streamed on multiple websites, including PIX11 and dcnewsnow.com.

Play along: Our interactive BINGO cards are randomly generated, meaning the squares will change if you refresh the page. Click a square to fill it in.