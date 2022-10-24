10 Halloween events for spooky fun in Philadelphia

The Franklin Institute is getting in the festive spirit. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

Ghosts, goblins and pumpkins, oh my!

As Halloween gets closer, here are some spooky sights sure to make your spine tingle and skin crawl:

Monster mash your brain at Wednesday's holiday-inspired Quizzo night. Test your Halloween knowledge while sipping themed cocktails like "Basic Witch" and "Vampire Kiss." It starts at 6:30pm at Thirsty Dice, 1642 Fairmount Avenue.

Scream and shout at the haunted Bates Motel in Glen Mills, and then take a spooky hayride through a giant cornfield. It's open Monday-Thursday from 6:30-9:30pm and Friday and Saturdays from 6:30-10:30pm. Tickets: $35+.

Franklin Fright is a great way to pair spooky and science. Explore the Franklin Institute's live science shows, mazes and more while you trick or treat your way through the museum. Free with admission this weekend.

It's a Philly favorite. Eastern State Penitentiary has transformed its former cell blocks into a hair-raising experience after dark. The newest attraction includes Big Top, where you'll have to navigate past ghoulish circus performers and clowns. Tickets: $39+.

Listen to spooky stories and ghoulish tunes from vibraphonist Angelo Outlaw on Friday from 5-8pm at the Museum of Art.

Are you a big history buff but want to get into the spirit of Halloween? Visit some of the most haunted parts of the city on this Ghost Tour of Philadelphia, departing from Signer's Garden. Tickets: $24.

If you're looking for something more family-oriented, hit up Linvilla Orchards. They have everything from pony rides to apple slingshots. If you're looking for a nightcap, take a moonlight hayride around the farm. Open through Nov. 6.

Indulge your inner child with cinéSPEAK's free showing of "Coraline" at Pentridge Station Pop-Up this Saturday. Doors open at 5pm. There’s a costume contest at 6pm, followed by the movie at 7.

Stop by Rittenhouse Row's Trick or Treat Trail this Saturday, starting at 10am. Prizes, candy and a costume contest. Meet at 19th and Walnut streets in front of Firstrust Bank.

Morris Arboretum becomes a haven for corn-shucking creatures this time of year. Rock your costumes while doing the scarecrow walk Saturday and Sunday, 1-3pm.