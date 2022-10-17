Pennsylvania home linked to "The Lost Boys of Bucks County" for sale

A home with a haunting connection to an infamous crime in Bucks County was quietly put up for sale this month.

Driving the news: The 2827 Aquetong Road home, which is listed for $700,000, is where authorities discovered a Nissan Sentra belonging to Thomas Meo, one of four men who went missing in July 2017 and were later discovered buried in makeshift graves on a farm nearby, according to police records and Google Maps.

Flashback: The brutal crime drew national attention and was chronicled in a true-crime documentary called "The Lost Boys of Bucks County."

Bensalem resident Cosmo DiNardo pleaded guilty to the four murders and is serving four consecutive life sentences while his cousin, Scott Kratz, of Philadelphia, was found guilty of first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in three of the men's deaths and is serving a life sentence.

Details: The 1,528-square foot home at 2827 Aquetong Road was previously owned by DiNardo's parents, and sold to Gina DiNardo for $1 in December 2021, Bucks County property records show.

Gina DiNardo is a member of the same RE/MAX Aspire team as the realtor, Tony Esposito, handling the listing.

Esposito declined to answer Axios' questions about the property's history. Neither Gina nor Sandra DiNardo, Cosmo's mother, could be reached for comment at listed numbers.

Between the lines: Police found Meo's car title and keys hanging on the home's garage wall, according to police records. But the seller doesn't have to reveal any of that to prospective buyers, because only "known material defects" are required to be disclosed under Pennsylvania law.