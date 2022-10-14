Eagles game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
The football season is well underway and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the Linc this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Dallas Cowboys, Week 6
This will be the first meeting of the season between the Eagles and Cowboys, who won the NFC East division last year.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20pm
2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 8
This game will mark the 81st game between the NFL's two Pennsylvania teams. Philly leads this series convincingly with a record of 48-29-3.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1pm
3. New Orleans Saints, Week 17
Ring in 2023 by cheering on the Eagles to victory.
- Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about Lincoln Financial Field parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.
- Stadium Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way
Where to eat/drink
Chickie's & Pete's has been one of the best destinations for fans to celebrate Philly sport since 1977.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am
- Address: 1526 Packer Ave.
2. Philadium
Philadium has a ton of appetizers to snack on before you head to the game, including meatballs, cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken nachos, fried calamari and tuna bites.
- Hours: Sunday 10am-midnight, Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am.
- Address: 1631 Packer Ave.
3. Stogie Joe’s
Don't sleep on hanging out near Passyunk, which is only a quick train/Uber away and will allow you to avoid the crowds near the stadium.
- Hours: Sunday noon-9pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm.
- Address: 1801 E. Passyunk Ave.
