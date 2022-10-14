Eagles game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

The football season is well underway and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the Linc this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Dallas Cowboys, Week 6

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Eagles and Cowboys, who won the NFC East division last year.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20pm

2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 8

This game will mark the 81st game between the NFL's two Pennsylvania teams. Philly leads this series convincingly with a record of 48-29-3.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1pm

Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

3. New Orleans Saints, Week 17

Ring in 2023 by cheering on the Eagles to victory.

Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Lincoln Financial Field parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.

Stadium Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way

Where to eat/drink

1. Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's has been one of the best destinations for fans to celebrate Philly sport since 1977.

2. Philadium

Philadium has a ton of appetizers to snack on before you head to the game, including meatballs, cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken nachos, fried calamari and tuna bites.

3. Stogie Joe’s

Don't sleep on hanging out near Passyunk, which is only a quick train/Uber away and will allow you to avoid the crowds near the stadium.