Eagles game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Maxwell Millington
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass for a touchdown to DeVonta Smith #6 against the New York Giants during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts #1. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The football season is well underway and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the Linc this season.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games

1. Dallas Cowboys, Week 6

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Eagles and Cowboys, who won the NFC East division last year.

  • Details: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20pm

2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 8

This game will mark the 81st game between the NFL's two Pennsylvania teams. Philly leads this series convincingly with a record of 48-29-3.

  • Details: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1pm
Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

3. New Orleans Saints, Week 17

Ring in 2023 by cheering on the Eagles to victory.

  • Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Lincoln Financial Field parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's has been one of the best destinations for fans to celebrate Philly sport since 1977.

  • Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am
  • Address: 1526 Packer Ave.

2. Philadium

Philadium has a ton of appetizers to snack on before you head to the game, including meatballs, cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken nachos, fried calamari and tuna bites.

  • Hours: Sunday 10am-midnight, Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am.
  • Address: 1631 Packer Ave.

3. Stogie Joe’s

Don't sleep on hanging out near Passyunk, which is only a quick train/Uber away and will allow you to avoid the crowds near the stadium.

  • Hours: Sunday noon-9pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm.
  • Address: 1801 E. Passyunk Ave.
