Food is ingrained into Judy Ni's family history.

State of play: Ni is the chef and owner of baology, a Center City restaurant that focuses on Taiwanese street food like potstickers and gwa baos.

The eatery, which Ni operates with her husband and co-chef Andy Tessier, currently offers only pickup and delivery options.

Flashback: Ni grew up learning Taiwanese culinary classics and customs from her parents, grandparents and other family.

She and Tessier are fine-dining industry vets.

Axios asked Ni a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

Must-have tool in your home kitchen? A great chef's knife that is kept well-sharpened.

Go-to grocery store? New Spring Garden Market.

Most overlooked spice? White pepper.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Red-braised anything — usually chicken for us at home — with sautéed seasonal greens over rice.

Favorite neighborhood restaurant? Bar Hygge in the Spring Garden neighborhood is our local favorite.

Its menu changes, but we always like getting the Hygge boards which reflect the season.

Quick tip for at-home cooks? Enjoy the process. Also, buy unpeeled garlic.

How to unplug: A combination of "The West Wing" and anything Avengers.