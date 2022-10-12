In the kitchen with baology's Judy Ni
Food is ingrained into Judy Ni's family history.
State of play: Ni is the chef and owner of baology, a Center City restaurant that focuses on Taiwanese street food like potstickers and gwa baos.
- The eatery, which Ni operates with her husband and co-chef Andy Tessier, currently offers only pickup and delivery options.
Flashback: Ni grew up learning Taiwanese culinary classics and customs from her parents, grandparents and other family.
- She and Tessier are fine-dining industry vets.
Axios asked Ni a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:
Must-have tool in your home kitchen? A great chef's knife that is kept well-sharpened.
Go-to grocery store? New Spring Garden Market.
Most overlooked spice? White pepper.
Favorite home-cooked meal: Red-braised anything — usually chicken for us at home — with sautéed seasonal greens over rice.
Favorite neighborhood restaurant? Bar Hygge in the Spring Garden neighborhood is our local favorite.
- Its menu changes, but we always like getting the Hygge boards which reflect the season.
Quick tip for at-home cooks? Enjoy the process. Also, buy unpeeled garlic.
How to unplug: A combination of "The West Wing" and anything Avengers.
