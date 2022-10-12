31 mins ago - Food and Drink

In the kitchen with baology's Judy Ni

Mike D'Onofrio
Judy Ni

Photo courtesy of Judy Ni

Food is ingrained into Judy Ni's family history.

State of play: Ni is the chef and owner of baology, a Center City restaurant that focuses on Taiwanese street food like potstickers and gwa baos.

  • The eatery, which Ni operates with her husband and co-chef Andy Tessier, currently offers only pickup and delivery options.

Flashback: Ni grew up learning Taiwanese culinary classics and customs from her parents, grandparents and other family.

  • She and Tessier are fine-dining industry vets.

Axios asked Ni a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

Must-have tool in your home kitchen? A great chef's knife that is kept well-sharpened.

Go-to grocery store? New Spring Garden Market.

Most overlooked spice? White pepper.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Red-braised anything — usually chicken for us at home — with sautéed seasonal greens over rice.

Favorite neighborhood restaurant? Bar Hygge in the Spring Garden neighborhood is our local favorite.

  • Its menu changes, but we always like getting the Hygge boards which reflect the season.

Quick tip for at-home cooks? Enjoy the process. Also, buy unpeeled garlic.

How to unplug: A combination of "The West Wing" and anything Avengers.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more