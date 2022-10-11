Pardons coming for some Pennsylvania pot convictions
Thousands of Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions could soon receive pardons but hurdles remain for them to have their records wiped clean.
Driving the news: The state received 3,539 applications for Gov. Tom Wolf's Marijuana Pardon Project (MPP), a one-time effort to pardon people with certain non-violent cannabis criminal convictions.
- "Our goal is to help as many people as possible with these low-level marijuana convictions get on their way to a clear record and a second chance," Celeste Trusty, secretary for the state Board of Pardons, told Axios.
Why it matters: Criminal records create roadblocks to employment, housing, and other opportunities that keep those with them — and their families — in cycles of poverty, according to a 2020 report from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.
- Pennsylvania's pardon process can typically take between four and five years and navigating the legal system can be a barrier for those eligible.
The big picture: President Joe Biden pledged last week to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.
- Biden also said he will call on governors to pardon similar state offenses.
- At least 20 states and the District of Columbia have so far legalized marijuana for non-medical use.
Catch up fast: Under a policy directive from Gov. Wolf, the Marijuana Pardon Project accepted applications only through the month of September.
- Eligibility was limited to those with misdemeanor convictions of possession of marijuana and/or small amount for personal use.
By the numbers: The most applications for the program came from Dauphin County (298), which includes Harrisburg, followed by York County (284).
- Philly, the most populous county in the state, saw only 197 submissions.
Of note: Philly decriminalized marijuana in 2014 and issues citations for small amounts of possession.
How it works: The Board of Pardons will meet on Thursday to consider whether applicants have merit for a pardon and meet the requirements for the program.
- The Board will hold public hearings from Dec. 13-16 regarding those seeking pardons and vote on whether to recommend them to the governor. Some applicants may not need to appear before the board for questioning.
- Once Wolf receives the board's recommendations, he can approve the pardons before the end of his term in January.
Yes, but: Pardons don't eliminate criminal records.
- Those who receive pardons must go through the courts to expunge their criminal record, a process that can take between six to 12 months and require court fees.
What they're saying: Jamie Gullen, a managing attorney at Philadelphia legal aid nonprofit Community Legal Services, attributed Philly's low application numbers to decriminalization and ongoing criminal justice diversionary programs in the city.
- Overall, Gullen called the state's pardon program a "step forward," adding that "anything that creates automated procedures that are faster to get people relief is a good thing."
- Gullen urged state officials to consider expanding eligibility for the program in the future.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.