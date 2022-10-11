Pardons coming for some Pennsylvania pot convictions

Data: Pennsylvania Board of Pardons; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Thousands of Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions could soon receive pardons but hurdles remain for them to have their records wiped clean.

Driving the news: The state received 3,539 applications for Gov. Tom Wolf's Marijuana Pardon Project (MPP), a one-time effort to pardon people with certain non-violent cannabis criminal convictions.

"Our goal is to help as many people as possible with these low-level marijuana convictions get on their way to a clear record and a second chance," Celeste Trusty, secretary for the state Board of Pardons, told Axios.

Why it matters: Criminal records create roadblocks to employment, housing, and other opportunities that keep those with them — and their families — in cycles of poverty, according to a 2020 report from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania's pardon process can typically take between four and five years and navigating the legal system can be a barrier for those eligible.

The big picture: President Joe Biden pledged last week to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

Biden also said he will call on governors to pardon similar state offenses.

At least 20 states and the District of Columbia have so far legalized marijuana for non-medical use.

Catch up fast: Under a policy directive from Gov. Wolf, the Marijuana Pardon Project accepted applications only through the month of September.

Eligibility was limited to those with misdemeanor convictions of possession of marijuana and/or small amount for personal use.

By the numbers: The most applications for the program came from Dauphin County (298), which includes Harrisburg, followed by York County (284).

Philly, the most populous county in the state, saw only 197 submissions.

Of note: Philly decriminalized marijuana in 2014 and issues citations for small amounts of possession.

How it works: The Board of Pardons will meet on Thursday to consider whether applicants have merit for a pardon and meet the requirements for the program.

The Board will hold public hearings from Dec. 13-16 regarding those seeking pardons and vote on whether to recommend them to the governor. Some applicants may not need to appear before the board for questioning.

Once Wolf receives the board's recommendations, he can approve the pardons before the end of his term in January.

Yes, but: Pardons don't eliminate criminal records.

Those who receive pardons must go through the courts to expunge their criminal record, a process that can take between six to 12 months and require court fees.

What they're saying: Jamie Gullen, a managing attorney at Philadelphia legal aid nonprofit Community Legal Services, attributed Philly's low application numbers to decriminalization and ongoing criminal justice diversionary programs in the city.