5 pumpkin patches and events to visit near Philadelphia

Not wanting to be a "blockhead" like Linus in the Charlie Brown Halloween classic, we searched around and rounded up a list of the most sincere pumpkin patches and seasonal events near Philly. Here's what we found:

Indian Acres Tree Farm: Surprisingly, you can get more than trees at this New Jersey farm only a half-hour ride from the city, per Philly Magazine. Pick out pumpkins every day of the week, or check out other perks, including a barrel hayride, live music and snacks.

Franklin Square: For you city slickers, there's going to be a free event Oct. 22 where kids can pick out and decorate pumpkins in Center City. But you gotta register ahead of time, starting Oct. 15.

Hellerick's Family Farm: It's a bit of a trek, but Hellerick's Family Farm in Doylestown is 18 acres of pure family fun, featuring sunflowers, slides and goats. In addition to pumpkin picking, you can score tasty treats like pumpkin bread and apple pie. It runs through Nov. 6, per Guide to Philly.

Peddler's Village: If you're tired of being a pumpkinhead, check out the Bucks County shopping district's scarecrow pop-up. You can vote for the best scarecrow among more than 100 entries through Oct. 31. And for the adults, throw back a couple cold ones Oct. 15 and 16 in the beer garden.

Maple Acres Farm: This small farm in nearby Plymouth Meeting offers plenty to keep you busy — pumpkin picking, tractor rides, flower picking, and farm animals. Plus, don't forget to shop at the farmers market, where you can stock up on local apples, fresh corn, winter squashes and more.

💭 Mike's thought bubble: Maple Acres Farm is a favorite of mine. It's the perfect place to stage a family photo and let your kids roam. Just don't forget to grab a few apple cider doughnuts and apple cider before you leave!