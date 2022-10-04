On this day in Philly history: Battle of Germantown and a historic flood

For all you Philly history buffs, here are some important dates that coincide with our anniversary:

On this day in 1777, British forces in Pennsylvania defeated American troops, led by General George Washington, in the Battle of Germantown.

The defeat, right after another loss at Brandywine, led skeptics to question the leadership of Washington, whose heroics in the American Revolution eventually helped win him the presidency, the History Channel notes.

In 1869, Philadelphia suffered the worst flood ever to hit the Schuylkill River, according to historian Adam Levine.

The hurricane-caused torrent, coming after months of drought in the region, covered the Fairmount Dam, which is near the present-day Philadelphia Museum of Art, in more than 11 feet of water.

The Philadelphia Evening Telegraph wrote at the time that prior to the flooding, "you could have counted the pebbles even in the center of [the river's] bed," but "today you would hardly know at what point to mark its limits."

In 1909, Phillies pitcher Lew Moren was ejected from a game against New York in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes.