Organizers have bold plans for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show

Think Monet meets Netflix's "The Big Flower Fight," and you'll have a taste of what to expect at next year's Philadelphia Flower Show, which event organizers are building up as possibly the "best show yet."

Driving the news: Tickets go on sale today for the 2023 show, running March 4-12, at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The Flower Show is returning to its old digs after spending two years outdoors at South Philly's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park.

What to expect: This year's theme is "The Garden Electric," which is expected to attract thousands of people, it was announced Friday.

Expect to see "crazy juxtapositions" of floral arrangements, such as orchids paired with tulips and a nice mix of salvias, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society design director Seth Pearsoll told Axios.

"It's gonna be vivacious and bold and eccentric," he said. "A lot of rich, saturated colors, lots of textures. Really over the top [stuff], tasteful, not gaudy over the top."

Flashback: Last year's event was staged at FDR Park, under the theme "In Full Bloom," a nod to people who turned to horticulture for comfort during the COVID pandemic.

It was about bringing "restorative cheer" to the public that endured isolation and lockdowns, while the upcoming theme is decisively more upbeat, Pearsoll said.

The intrigue: Each year, the show relies on a mix of local and out-of-state vendors who haul in flowers by the thousands, some from as far away as Colombia, Pearsoll explained.