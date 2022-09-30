2 hours ago - Things to Do
Philadelphia weekend guide: South Street Fest and circus acts
With no shortage of things to do in the Philly area every weekend, sometimes you can suffer from entertainment overload. Here are a few ideas that piqued our interest:
- Families looking for some Friday night fun? There's Mt. Airy's free outdoor screening of "Coco," the Dia de Los Muertos-inspired flick by Pixar, at New Courtland Germantown Home, starting at 6:45pm.
- South Street Festival is back with food, crafts and booze galore Saturday from 11am to 7pm. This carnival-like atmosphere has something for everyone, from Brauhaus Schmitz's Oktoberfest to the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party, where you'll find music, face painting, a pie-eating contest and dunk tank.
- Art lovers, the annual Delco Arts Week kicks off Saturday and features some of the best works the county has to offer. Spanning two weekends, it runs until Oct. 9. Here’s the events calendar for a full listing.
- Not for the faint of heart, but you can take a spooky tour of the Betsy Ross House starting Saturday. It's an interesting look at Philly's petri-dish-like history of infection. Tours are Fridays and Saturdays, and run every half hour, from 6-9pm, until Oct. 29. Tickets are $12.
- Looking for a dizzying, high-wire circus act set against an "otherwise monochrome exhibit"? Check out Québec-based "Machine de Cirque," which is making its Philadelphia debut Sunday at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Balcony-level seats are sold out but you can still snatch up seats for as cheap as $29 if you act fast.
