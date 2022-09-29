Mt. Airy school gets library makeover

All my home improvement show binging has taught me that a bit of paint can do wonders.

So it was pretty heartwarming to see how an elementary school in Northwest Philly was recently transformed, thanks to community members that nominated its library for a paint makeover giveaway.

What's happening: Henry H. Houston School in Mt. Airy was among a select group of community spaces across the U.S. to undergo an overhaul as part of the Paint It Forward initiative from design website Apartment Therapy and paint brand Benjamin Moore.

Why it matters: For school principal LeRoy Hall, the library makeover reminds students the school cares about them. He says the new space can help foster a healthy, productive learning environment.

"Having students back in the library will re-invigorate the community to donate books and volunteer time," Hall told Axios in a statement. "The library figuratively and literally connects local residents across generational, racial, and socioeconomic lines."

Pretty cool: Our high school was one of only four winners, alongside a Jewish LGBTQ+ community organization in Los Angeles and an after-school center in Houston.