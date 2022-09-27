43 mins ago - Things to Do
Think you know Philly? Draw your neighborhood and find out
Philly is known as a "city of neighborhoods" but where those boundaries begin and end is a matter of heated debate and pride.
- Think you know your city better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.
Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers with other players'.
How it works: Follow this link and hit play!
- If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we'll choose a different one for you to draw.
- At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.
1 cool thing to go: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media!
