43 mins ago - Things to Do

Think you know Philly? Draw your neighborhood and find out

Jared Whalen
Illustration: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Philly is known as a "city of neighborhoods" but where those boundaries begin and end is a matter of heated debate and pride.

  • Think you know your city better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.

Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your local neighborhoods and compare your answers with other players'.

How it works: Follow this link and hit play!

  • If you're not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we'll choose a different one for you to draw.
  • At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

1 cool thing to go: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more