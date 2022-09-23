17 mins ago - Things to Do
Your weekend guide: Philly festivals, spooky fun and a scavenger hunt
It's officially fall in Philly, and it shows in this weekend's lineup of things to do around the city. Check out these fun and frightening events:
- Get spooked at Eastern State Penitentiary's "Halloween Nights," which opens for the season Friday. The festival includes five haunted houses, live entertainment, immersive bars, and tours. Tickets: $34.
- Philly Fashion Week wraps up this weekend with runway shows Friday and Saturday in Center City. Tickets: $45-$165.
- Catch an opera during Opera Philadelphia's Festival O, which runs through Oct. 2. The festival across several venues features new productions and debuts. Ticket prices vary.
- Head on down to the Navy Yards for Philly Arts & Music Festival Saturday, from 1-8pm. Enjoy food trucks, browse vendors and listen to live music, including from Grammy winner Trombone Shorty. Tickets: $35-$60.
- Fishtown FestivALE will take over a stretch of Frankford Avenue from noon to 8pm on Saturday. The free festival includes more than 50 local art and retail vendors, food, carnival games and music.
- Bring your bike to the kid-friendly scavenger hunt in Fairmount Park starting at 10am on Saturday at Lloyd Hall. Teams compete to find items in the park using a smartphone app. Tickets: $20.
- Plus: Don't forget to stop by the Cosmic Cafe's Ciderhouse for a post-hunt party and prize ceremony.
