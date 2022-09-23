Wentz-forth, the Birds are Hurts' team

Carson Wentz should be doing his best Toby Keith impersonation when the Birds visit NFC East rival Washington this Sunday, asking Philly: "How do you like me now?"

But, really, he already knows the answer. Philly fans have moved on to greener pastures with the emergence of our media darling QB and potential MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, once Wentz's understudy.

Driving the news: Reporters tried getting Wentz and Hurts to revisit their time together this week, but both pretty much said the square root of nothing revelatory.

Wentz called his time in Philly a "whirlwind" and a "wild ride."

Hurts had perfunctory things to say about big-arm Wentz: "He's a big guy, hard to tackle. He just makes kind of crazy plays in the pocket."

By the numbers: Both QBs have put up impressive numbers so far with Hurts coming off a stellar performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, tossing for 333 yards and a TD, and running for another 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Over two games, Wentz has tossed for 650 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, second in passing yards in the league only to Miami QB Tua Tagovailo.

What they're saying: Everyone is pie-in-the-sky about Hurts, from ESPN's Stephen "Screamin' A" Smith to Vegas and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.