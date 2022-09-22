1 hour ago - Things to Do

When to expect peak fall foliage in Philadelphia

Mike D'Onofrio
A map indicating peak times for fall foliage in the U.S.
Predictive map suggests Philadelphia will start seeing partial leaf changes in mid-October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak.

Leaf-peepers in the region can expect fall colors to start appearing early next month, with the peak set for mid- to late-October.

Driving the news: That's according to a recently released 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map from SmokyMountains.com, which offers data-informed forecasts on leaf changes across the country.

Zoom in: Most of Philly's suburbs and central New Jersey will see their colors peak first during the week of Oct. 17.

  • Philly and South Jersey will follow a week later.

Don't miss out: Fall foliage in the region will be past its peak by Halloween.

